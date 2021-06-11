The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 520 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCVL stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

