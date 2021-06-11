The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $167.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

