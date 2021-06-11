The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,472 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.