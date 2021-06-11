The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1,303.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

