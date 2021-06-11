The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,613 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.