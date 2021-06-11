The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,327 shares of company stock worth $644,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

AC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

