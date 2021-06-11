The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,782 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $522,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

