The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare The Simply Good Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for The Simply Good Foods and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods 0 6 5 1 2.58 The Simply Good Foods Competitors 348 1184 1202 33 2.33

The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus target price of $32.15, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 1.42%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Simply Good Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods $816.64 million $34.70 million 38.66 The Simply Good Foods Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.69

The Simply Good Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Simply Good Foods. The Simply Good Foods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Simply Good Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods 7.84% 7.60% 4.69% The Simply Good Foods Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.