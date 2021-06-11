TheStreet Downgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to D+

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.
TEVA stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63.
In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.