TheStreet Upgrades China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.