TheStreet Upgrades China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.40.
China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.
About China HGS Real Estate
China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.