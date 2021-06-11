Thore Cash Market Cap Achieves $33,995.47 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $33,995.47 and approximately $110,105.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00440345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

