ThreeFold (TFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,038.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $20,038.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00173729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00197210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.51 or 0.01188088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.78 or 0.99991391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

