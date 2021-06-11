Tidal Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,021.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $118,021.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.00773994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00085537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.