Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 305,540 Shares

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $394,146.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,065,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,742.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $233,388.54.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $84,181.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TMBR opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMBR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

