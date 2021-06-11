TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TOMZ stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

