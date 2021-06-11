TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TMOAY remained flat at $$4.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57. TomTom has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.91.
TomTom Company Profile
Further Reading: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.