Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 409 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 59.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $168.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

