Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

DRI stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

