Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of NVR worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $150,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,602.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,880.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,050.00 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

