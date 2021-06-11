Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 30,383 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,383 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 823,462 shares of company stock valued at $65,666,608. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

