TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE:TOT opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 155.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.