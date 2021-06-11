Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,288 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.71. 99,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,471. The company has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.