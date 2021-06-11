Tower Bridge Advisors Has $16.57 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.89. 35,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.57 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

