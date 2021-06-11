Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.64. 60,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,420. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

