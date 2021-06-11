Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 317,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,474,000 after buying an additional 30,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $75.75. 495,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,922,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.