Traders Buy Large Volume of Crown Castle International Call Options (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 15,812 call options on the company. This is an increase of 624% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,184 call options.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $669,019,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

