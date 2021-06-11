Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,263 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,360% compared to the average daily volume of 118 call options.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

