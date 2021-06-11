Trading S.A. Ares Sells 155,227 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,944,427 shares in the company, valued at $172,878,762.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

Shares of Precigen stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,573,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.