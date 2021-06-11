Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 40.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$4.11.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Shares of TSE TRZ traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.92. 406,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$6.95. The stock has a market cap of C$223.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.82.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.