Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

