Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.