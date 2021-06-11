Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $659,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $83.04.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

