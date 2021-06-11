Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases Shares of 12,201 Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,326,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,658,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.