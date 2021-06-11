Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Set at C$14.50 by National Bankshares

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) received a C$14.50 price objective from investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.32.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$13.26 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0427502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 in the last quarter.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

