Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Set at C$14.50 by National Bankshares

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) received a C$14.50 price objective from investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.32.
Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$13.26 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 in the last quarter.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
