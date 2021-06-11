Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

TRMB stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

