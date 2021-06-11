TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California."

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

TNET stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $477,946.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $642,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

