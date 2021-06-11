Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Triton International has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. Research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Triton International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Triton International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Triton International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Triton International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

