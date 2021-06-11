TRON (TRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.03 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and $1.25 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000967 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001794 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.