TrustSwap Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002627 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $85.64 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.83 or 0.00818166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00086730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045286 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,406 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

