TrustToken (TRU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.87 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.10 or 0.00765592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00084650 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

