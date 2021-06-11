TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

