Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 8,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $827,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,194.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.40.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
