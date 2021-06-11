Tyler W. K. Head Sells 20,000 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $446,641.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

