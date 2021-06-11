Tyler W. K. Head Sells 20,000 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $446,641.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.