Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of UBER opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

