UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $57,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.70 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62.

