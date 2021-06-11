UBS Group AG Has $51.60 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $51,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RODM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

