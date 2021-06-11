UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.