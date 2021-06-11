Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Under Armour by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

