Unifty Hits One Day Volume of $2.25 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Unifty has a market cap of $24.57 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.48 or 0.00063617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00173729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00197210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.51 or 0.01188088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.78 or 0.99991391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,525 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

