Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.41. The company had a trading volume of 53,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,367. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

